Firefighters from Edison, New Jersey, and surrounding communities are battling a multi-alarm fire burning in a recycling center.

The initial call to the fire at 300 Mill Rd. came in just before 8 p.m. Friday, and quickly escalated. Mutual aid has been called in from surrounding areas to help put the fire out.

The Edison Fire Department says the burning building is in an industrial complex, and there is no extension to other buildings there, nor is there any threat posed to any residential structures.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.