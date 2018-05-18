What to Know 2,000 masks have been handed out as people living near Kilauea volcano braced for pulverized rock, glass and crystal to rain down on them

Romaine lettuce grown near Yuma, Arizona, is believed to have sickened hundreds in 32 states, killing one, but it's unlikely to do any more

A security guard said he felt threatened during an argument with T.I. that led to the rapper's arrest outside his gated community

Get the top headlines of the day in your morning briefing from NBC 4 New York, Monday through Friday. Sign up for our newsletter here.

Light Coats of Gritty Ash Fall Near Erupting Hawaii Volcano

Authorities handed out around 2,000 ash masks for protection as people living near Hawaii's Kilauea volcano braced for pulverized rock, glass and crystal to rain down on them after an explosive eruption at the peak's summit. Lindsey Magnani, her fiance Elroy Rodrigues and their two children picked up masks for their family at Cooper Center in Volcano, Hawaii. Magnani said both of her children — Kahele Rodrigues, 2, and Kayden Rodrigues, 3 months old — were doing OK, but her and her fiance had both been sneezing all day. "This morning it smelled like sulfur so we had to close all the windows," Magnani said. Most residents found only thin coatings of ash, if they saw any at all, as winds blew much of the 30,000-foot plume away from people. Laceby sealed windows and cracks in his home with cellophane wrap to keep out ash and volcanic gases. He has gas masks to protect himself from the toxic fumes and ash. Geologists have warned that the volcano could become even more violent, with increasing ash production and the potential that future blasts could hurl boulders the size of cows from the summit.

It's Safe to Eat Romaine Lettuce Again, CDC Says

Romaine lettuce grown near Yuma, Arizona, is believed to have sickened 172 people in 32 states, killing one person, but it's unlikely to do so any more, NBC News reported. Any romaine lettuce that's now in stores is very likely not from the Yuma region, meaning it's unlikely to carry the E. coli bacteria linked to the outbreak, according to an update from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. More cases may still be reported but the lettuce has a 21-day shelf life and the lettuce's harvest season in Arizona ended in mid-April. "The most recent illnesses reported to CDC started when romaine lettuce from the Yuma growing region was likely still available in stores, restaurants, and in peoples’ homes," according to the CDC update.

FDA Approves 1st Nonopioid Drug to Ease Withdrawal Symptoms

Federal regulators approved the first nonopioid treatment to ease withdrawal from quitting addictive opioids. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration expedited approval of Lucemyra to help combat the U.S. opioid epidemic. Two-thirds of drug overdose deaths in 2016 involved opioids, mostly fentanyl, heroin and prescription painkillers. The pill was approved to treat adults for up to two weeks for common withdrawal symptoms like vomiting, diarrhea, muscle pain and agitation. It is not an addiction medicine but can be part of a longer-term treatment plan, according to the FDA. People going through detox are usually given a safer opioid medicine like methadone, which eases the cravings without an intense high. In two studies of 866 adults, those given Lucemyra reported less severe withdrawal symptoms when they abruptly stopped taking opioids, compared to those who were given dummy pills.

Ready or Not, Harry and Meghan Prepare for Big Day

The Royal Wedding is nearly here. Well-wishers are camped out, deliveries are arriving and a large security operation is in place a day before the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. In a break from the care with which royal events are normally planned, some of the wedding details are still being worked out. Prince Charles will escort Markle down the aisle at her wedding to Prince Harry, Kensington Palace said in a statement. Markle had announced her father, Thomas Markle, would not attend the wedding.

Guard Felt “Threatened” Before T.I.'s Arrest, 911 Call Says

A security guard said he felt threatened during an argument with the rapper T.I. that led to the Grammy-winning hip-hop artist's arrest outside his gated community near Atlanta. In a 10-minute phone call, the guard at Eagles Landing Country Club told a 911 dispatcher early Wednesday that a resident kept asking for his name and knocking on the guard shack door. The security guard acknowledged during the call he did not recognize the resident, who was identified as Clifford Harris, better known as T.I. T.I. had lost his key and the guard wouldn't let him into the neighborhood, said Henry County Deputy Police Chief Mike Ireland. The rapper was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct, public drunkenness and simple assault and then released on bail. The rapper's attorney, Steve Sadow, issued a statement that his client had been "wrongfully arrested." Sadow said the guard was asleep when T.I. arrived and it took "some time to wake up the sleeping guard."

MTV Suspends “Catfish” Production Following Sexual Misconduct Claims

MTV has suspended production on reality show "Catfish" amid allegations of sexual misconduct involving the show's host and executive producer Nev Schulman. The network confirmed the news to E! News, with a MTV spokesperson saying, "We take these allegations very seriously. We're working with Critical Content, our third party production company, to conduct a thorough investigation and we've put a pause on shooting until the investigation is completed." "Catfish" first premiered on MTV in Nov. 2012, two years after Schulman's documentary of the same name was released. The show, which documents investigations into various online relationships, is currently in its seventh season on the network. There has been no further information released about the allegations involving Schulman. E! News has reached out to Schulman for comment.