A drunk Hempstead man whose girlfriend reported him to police for assault tried to flee the scene in an ambulance with his toddler in the back, authorities said.

Officers responded to NYU Winthrop Hospital in Mineola around 11:30 p.m. Saturday after a 34-year-old woman reported that she’d been assaulted, the Nassau County Police Department said.

When the officers arrived, the woman directed them to a white Empire State Medi-Cab ambulette being driven by her boyfriend, 38-year-old Hempstead resident Horace Campbell, police said.

Officers tried to stop Campbell as he drove south on Mineola Boulevard, at Old County Road, but Campbell continued south on Franklin Avenue, swerving in and out of his lane, according to police.

Police eventually stopped Campbell at W. Columbia Street in Hempstead, where they discovered his 18-month-old son in the rear compartment of the ambulette.

Campbell was driving drunk, police said.

The baby was returned to a family member, and Campbell’s girlfriend was treated for bruising and swelling to her face, according to police.

Campbell, who works as an ambulance driver for Empire State Medi-Cab, faces charges including endangering the welfare of a child, DWI, unlawful possession of marijuana, unlawfully fleeing police and assault, police said. He was also charged with several vehicle and traffic law violations.

It wasn't clear whether Campbell had an attorney.

Empire State Medi-Cab didn’t immediately respond to request for comment.