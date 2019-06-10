22-Year-Old NYC Woman Allegedly Speeding Drunk With Child in Tow Kills Electric Bike Rider: Police - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

22-Year-Old NYC Woman Allegedly Speeding Drunk With Child in Tow Kills Electric Bike Rider: Police

Published 36 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    22-Year-Old NYC Woman Allegedly Speeding Drunk With Child in Tow Kills Electric Bike Rider: Police
    NBC 4 New York

    What to Know

    • A 22-year-old Brooklyn woman allegedly struck and killed a man riding an electric scooter when she was speeding, intoxicated late Sunday

    • Police say Treasure Liggins also had a 4-year-old child in the back seat of her car at the time; it wasn't clear if the child was hers

    • Liggins faces charges including vehicular manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide, DWI and acting in manner injurious to child under 17

    A 22-year-old woman faces a litany of charges for allegedly speeding while intoxicated behind the wheel -- with a 4-year-old child in the back seat -- and killing a man on an electric bike in Brooklyn late Sunday. 

    Treasure Liggins was charged early Monday with vehicular manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide, driving while intoxicated, acting in a manner injurious to a child less than 17 and other crimes in the 10:30 p.m. crash on Avenue D. 

    Responding officers found the electric bike rider, 29-year-old Mohammed Abdullah, of Brooklyn, lying on the road west of East 105th Street. He was pronounced dead at a hospital a short time later. 

    A preliminary investigation found Liggins was driving an Infiniti G35 too fast and lost control of the vehicle; it veered to the left and hit Abdullah, who was thrown from the bike. Liggins then allegedly drove up on a curb and smacked part of a building before the vehicle stopped. She and the 4-year-old were both taken to a hospital, where they were treated and released. 

    Teen Pulled From NJ Lagoon Dies

    [NY] Teen Pulled From NJ Lagoon Dies
    He was pulled from the water but later died.
    (Published 4 hours ago)

    Information on an attorney for Liggins wasn't immediately available. It also wasn't clear if the child in the backseat was hers. The investigation is ongoing.

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us