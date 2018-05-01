An elderly woman was struck and killed by an out-of-control vehicle leaving a car wash in Brooklyn Tuesday, and an elderly man is in critical condition from the same crash, police say.

The two senior citizens were struck by a Jeep outside the car wash at Avenue U and Gerritsen Avenue in Sheepshead Bay at around 3 p.m., according to police.

The Jeep driver first rear-ended the elderly couple's Honda Accord as it exited the car wash tunnel, police said. As the couple went to inspect the damage to their Honda, a 61-year-old worker got into the Jeep and reversed it, hitting the building.

The worker then accelerated forward and hit the couple standing behind their Accord, police said.

The 85-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The 90-year-old man is in critical condition at Lutheran Hospital.