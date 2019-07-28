Dramatic Video Shows Man Pull Knife in Brooklyn Police Precinct - NBC New York
Dramatic Video Shows Man Pull Knife in Brooklyn Police Precinct

Published 31 minutes ago | Updated 25 minutes ago

    A man walked inside a Brooklyn police precinct with a knife in his hand on Sunday morning -- and surveillance video showed the entire confrontation unfold. 

    The 26-year-old man entered the precinct on 1000 Sutter Avenue in East New York at about 8:30 a.m. carrying a large knife. 

    Two other people in the waiting room notice the knive and quickly walk away, the video shows. 

    Then two officers rush in and, upon seeing the weapon, pull their guns. More officers arrive and surround the man. 

    The officers discharged a Taser and the man fell to the ground. He never brandished the knife. 

    No officers were injured. 

    "Cops face split second, life & death decisions every day," Chief of Department Terence Monahan said in a tweet. "Though prepared for the worst, they delivered a safe outcome for everyone."

    The man was taken to a hospital for evaluation. Police said he has a previous history of mental illness. 

