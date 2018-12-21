Raging Flames Leap From High-Rise Office in Midtown - NBC New York
Raging Flames Leap From High-Rise Office in Midtown

Dozens of firefighters converged on the Madison Avenue scene, about a block from Bryant Park

By Gaby Acevedo

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 11 minutes ago

    Raging Flames Leap From Midtown High-Rise, Video Shows

    Dozens of firefighters converged on the Madison Avenue scene. (Credit: Citizen App)

    (Published 52 minutes ago)

    What to Know

    • Dozens of firefighters converged on the heart of Midtown Manhattan Friday after a raging fire broke out at a high-rise office building

    • The fire erupted at 330 Madison Ave. — a block from Bryant Park

    • Twelve units responded to the scene, with dozens of firefighters combating the blaze, according to fire officials

    Violent flames and thick black smoke engulfed a high-rise office building in the heart of Manhattan Friday morning, sending employees and customers who had been inside fleeing by the hundreds as stunned bystanders watched the drama.

    The fire broke out at 330 Madison Ave. — a block from Bryant Park, between East 42nd and East 43rd streets. At least one witness told News 4 it may have started in the lobby, among Christmas decorations, before spreading to the second floor. 

    The official origin and cause remain under investigation.

    Video from the scene shows the surrounding area blocked off by fire trucks as fire personnel work doggedly to combat the blaze. Intense flames can be seen billowing out of lower floors as jarring black smoke fills the Midtown air. 

    Twelve units responded to the scene, with about 75 firefighters combating the blaze, fire officials said. Sources said the blaze was under control before noon.

    No injuries have been reported, according to fire officials.

