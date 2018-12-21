Raging Flames Leap From High-Rise Office in Midtown

What to Know Dozens of firefighters converged on the heart of Midtown Manhattan Friday after a raging fire broke out at a high-rise office building

The fire erupted at 330 Madison Ave. — a block from Bryant Park

Twelve units responded to the scene, with dozens of firefighters combating the blaze, according to fire officials

Violent flames and thick black smoke engulfed a high-rise office building in the heart of Manhattan Friday morning, sending employees and customers who had been inside fleeing by the hundreds as stunned bystanders watched the drama.

The fire broke out at 330 Madison Ave. — a block from Bryant Park, between East 42nd and East 43rd streets. At least one witness told News 4 it may have started in the lobby, among Christmas decorations, before spreading to the second floor.

Stunned NYers Watch as Fire, Smoke Engulf Midtown High Rise

The official origin and cause remain under investigation.

Video from the scene shows the surrounding area blocked off by fire trucks as fire personnel work doggedly to combat the blaze. Intense flames can be seen billowing out of lower floors as jarring black smoke fills the Midtown air.

Twelve units responded to the scene, with about 75 firefighters combating the blaze, fire officials said. Sources said the blaze was under control before noon.

No injuries have been reported, according to fire officials.

