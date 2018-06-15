Subway riders spilling out of a Brooklyn subway station at the start of the evening rush Friday met chaos and confusion as a man was stabbed on the street.

Passengers witnessed the violence at the intersection of Fulton and Flatbush, right outside Nevins Street subway station at around 4:30 p.m. Police said a 29-year-old man was stabbed several times in the neck, head and body by two men.

"The guy was lying on the floor, I thought it was a hit-and-run, but then someone told us he got stabbed," said Victoria Acosta.

It's not clear what led to the stabbing. A nearby food vendor who didn't want to be identified told News 4 she saw the two men stabbing the victim.

The victim is in critical condition at Methodist Hospital. Police are continuing to investigate.