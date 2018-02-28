Dog Owners Search for Lost Pup After Highway Crash

A dog owner is desperately searching for his dog that ran away after he and his girlfriend were involved in a car accident in the Bronx over the weekend.

Kevin Mejia and Giselle Rodriguez driving home to Baldwin from Manhattan late Sunday night when they crashed their car between the Bronx River and Webster Avenue exits on the Cross Bronx Expressway.

Mejia said their dog Cody was frightened from the crash and jumped out of the car as soon as the car's front door was open. He then ran down the highway against traffic, heading towards the George Washington Bridge before any police officers and the FDNY arrived.

Mejia and Rodriguez were badly injured in the accident and remain in their home, unable to walk. As a result, they are relying on social media to find their long lost pup.

“This has been the hardest time of my life,” said a recovering Mejia.

Cody is a Jack Russell mix with cherry eyes, an infection where the dog’s eyes become red on the inner corner due to a swollen gland.

While Mejia has heard from many on social media claiming to have Cody, none of the dogs have possessed the unique trait.

Cody’s sister Lucy was also in the car at the time of the crash and was critically injured after being pinned between two seats. Despite her injuries, she is being medicated and getting better.

“She’s been very sad, and looking for Cody,” said Mejia.

Anyone with information is asked to reach out to Mejia via email.