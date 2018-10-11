U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, Geoffrey S. Berman, during a press conference on Thursday in Manhattan where he announced that five New York doctors were charged with prescribing millions of opioid pills to individuals with no legitimate medical need for them.

Six separate investigations have resulted in the arrest of five doctors, a pharmacist, a nurse practitioner, and two others all of whom face decades in prison if convicted of illegally prescribing and distributing millions of oxycodone pills, prosecutors say.

Dante A. Cubangbang, 50, a physician, and John F. Gargan, 62, a nurse practitioner, together with two other defendants, operated a medical clinic in Queens.

Cubangbang and Gargan allegedly prescribed over 6 million oxycodone pills to individuals who had no medical need and collected over $5 million in cash fees. Together, they prescribed more than twice as many oxycodone pills paid for by Medicare and Medicaid than the next highest prescriber in New York, court papers say.

Carl Anderson, 57, a Staten Island physician, allegedly prescribed over one million oxycodone pills to individuals with no medical need and who, in many cases, displayed visible signs of drug addiction and met them without appointments and sometimes in the middle of the night. Anderson also prescribed pills to another defendant, Arthur Grand, who sold them on the street, court papers say.

Anthony Pietropinto, 80, a psychiatrist, allegedly wrote thousands of oxycodone prescriptions in exchange for $50 to $100 in cash fees paid for after-hours visits to office space he rented, prosecutors say.

NKanga Nkanga, 65, a Staten Island physician, allegedly prescribed thousands of oxycodone pills to patients including to some who showed signs of drug addiction and to others whom he never examined, prosecutors say.

Nadem J. Sayegh, 64, a physician with offices in the Bronx and Westchester, is charged with writing oxycodone prescriptions to an individual and to that person’s family members’ names, and variations of those names, in return for thousands of dollars in cash, expensive dinners, cruises and all-expense paid trips, court papers say.

Marc Klein, 47, a White Plains pharmacist, filled oxycodone prescriptions he knew were illegitimate and made false reports to New York State authorities in return for cash and a vacation, court papers say.

“From drug cartels to street distributors, law enforcement is targeting all levels of drug traffickers amidst the worst drug crisis in American history,” DEA Special Agent in Charge James J. Hunt said. “The worst villains in the fight against drug abuse are doctors whose criminal actions fuel addiction and overdoses.”

U.S. Attorney Geoffrey S. Berman described the doctors and other healthcare professionals charged today as “drug dealers in white coats.”

Parts of the cases were investigated by the DEA’s Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force comprised of federal, state and local law enforcement agencies.

The defendants are expected to appear in federal court in Manhattan Thursday afternoon.

Attorney information for the defendants was not immediately available.