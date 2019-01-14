What to Know Residents of a NYCHA building in the Lower East Side have allegedly found themselves in a stinky situation

Soiled diapers have been thrown on the canopy and sidewalk of the Seward Park Extensian building, according to NYCHA

Due to safety precautions, NYCHA secured a vendor to assist with the cleanup of the overhead canopy

Residents of a NYCHA building in the Lower East Side have allegedly found themselves in a stinky situation.

Someone has allegedly been throwing dirty diapers from a window of a public housing complex on Essex Street.

Soiled diapers have been thrown on the canopy and sidewalk of the Seward Park Extensian building, according to NYCHA. Because of these incidents, NYCHA is regularly cleaning all garbage and debris in and around the development.

Though by Monday, no trash or diapers were on the awning, two construction workers working across the street from the building confirmed to News 4 New York seeing the diapers and other trash in the past.

However, News 4 New York did find a dirty diaper on the ground by the building Monday afternoon.

In a statement to News 4, NYCHA says: “Keeping NYCHA developments clean is a partnership between our residents and our staff. We've already mailed residents and posted flyers throughout this development reinforcing proper garbage disposal methods and will continue to work to keep all canopies clean and clear. Anyone who witnesses this behavior should immediately contact NYCHA by using the MyNychaApp or by calling the CCC at 718-707-7771."

Due to safety precautions, NYCHA secured a vendor to assist with the cleanup of the overhead canopy.