What to Know Delonte Hoskins was arrested Tuesday after allegedly flipping out when Southwest said he was too drunk to board a plane

Port Authority police say he resisted arrest, flailing his arms in an effort to avoid being taken into custody

Hoskins, who has an internet rep for allegedly using women for sex, lying to charm them, then dumping them, has several prior arrests

A 37-year-old Brooklyn man with an internet rep for using lies to charm women into having sex with him, allegedly leaving at least one pregnant and then changing his phone number, was arrested at LaGuardia Airport after he was too drunk to board a plane and made a scene, officials say.

Delonte Hoskins was taken into custody around 7 p.m. Tuesday inside Terminal B after Port Authority cops were called to a Southwest airlines gate for a report of a 6 foot tall, 230 pound man being drunk and disorderly. The airline told police staff wouldn't let him get on the plane, the destination of which was unknown, because of his intoxication and he went nuts, cursing, making obscene gestures and causing a ruckus.

Port Authority cops tried several times to escort Hoskins from the boarding area, but say he resisted by flailing his arms. Hoskins was eventually handcuffed and brought to Elmhurst Hospital for behavioral evaluation and to be treated for his intoxication, police say.

He faces charges of resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and trespassing. No officers were hurt in the fray.

Hoskins has a number of prior arrests, including a July 2016 DWI charge in Brooklyn and a February 2017 case in Queens, though details of the latter weren't immediately clear. He is represented by public defenders in both cases, which are ongoing. The Legal Aid Society, which traditionally does not comment on current cases, represents him in the Queens case. Brooklyn Defender Services represents him in the Brooklyn case. It's not clear if he has an attorney yet for the LaGuardia one.

Hoskins also apparently has faced charges outside of the city, possibly in Los Angeles, though details on those cases weren't immediately clear.

He has been slammed in at least two posts on the popular gossip sharing site TheDirty.com for allegedly lying to women about fraudulent riches in order to have sex with them, then bailing. One dates back to August 2015. Another, dubbing him "The Charmer From California," was posted in November 2016. Photos associated with the posts match images confirmed to be Hoskins, whose Facebook profile notes he's originally from Oakland, California, and now lives in Brooklyn.