A dead humpback whale that washed up on a beach in Queens may have been hit by a boat, a conservation group said.

The whale washed up on the shore in Breezy Point, near the Silver Gull Beach Club, on Friday, a spokesperson for the Atlantic Marine Conservation Society said.

A necropsy conducted by the group found the creature “had evidence of a vessel strike.”

The whale was the fourth humpback whale to wash up in New York State this year, and the fifth large whale to wash up, the spokesperson said.

Last week, a decomposed whale washed up on Fire Island. That whale was also most likely struck by a boat, the conservation group said.



