What to Know A cleaning crew found a dead fetus in a bathroom on an American Airlines plane in a hangar at LaGuardia Airport Tuesday

The plane had arrived at the Queens hub from North Carolina Monday night; photos showed Port Authority cops surround the jet Tuesday

The Queens district attorney's office is investigating; American Airlines referred questions to law enforcement

The grisly discovery was made in the bathroom of an American Airlines plane that had landed at the Queens hub Monday night from Charlotte, North Carolina.

The airline's flight tracker showed the plane, flight 1942, left Charlotte at 8:56 p.m. and arrived at LaGuardia's Terminal B at 10:44 p.m. Monday. Photos from the scene showed Port Authority cops surround the jet on a tarmac Tuesday after it apparently was removed from the hangar for further investigation.

American Airlines referred all questions to law enforcement, telling News 4, "We have no major impact to our operation this morning while we are working with law enforcement on an investigation."

The Queens district attorney's office says it is investigating.