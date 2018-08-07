Dead Fetus Found on American Airlines Flight at LaGuardia Airport, Sources Say - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

Dead Fetus Found on American Airlines Flight at LaGuardia Airport, Sources Say

A cleaning crew made the grisly discovery in the plane's lavatory Tuesday

By Marc Santia and Pei-Sze Cheng

Published 55 minutes ago | Updated 22 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    How Pets Can Be the Key to Human Happiness
    News 4

    What to Know

    • A cleaning crew found a dead fetus in a bathroom on an American Airlines plane in a hangar at LaGuardia Airport Tuesday

    • The plane had arrived at the Queens hub from North Carolina Monday night; photos showed Port Authority cops surround the jet Tuesday

    • The Queens district attorney's office is investigating; American Airlines referred questions to law enforcement

    A cleaning clew found a fetus on a plane in a hangar at LaGuardia Airport Tuesday, law enforcement sources familiar with the case tell News 4.

    The grisly discovery was made in the bathroom of an American Airlines plane that had landed at the Queens hub Monday night from Charlotte, North Carolina.

    The airline's flight tracker showed the plane, flight 1942, left Charlotte at 8:56 p.m. and arrived at LaGuardia's Terminal B at 10:44 p.m. Monday. Photos from the scene showed Port Authority cops surround the jet on a tarmac Tuesday after it apparently was removed from the hangar for further investigation.

    American Airlines referred all questions to law enforcement, telling News 4, "We have no major impact to our operation this morning while we are working with law enforcement on an investigation."

    25 Best Colleges for Your Money Revealed; Top 2 in Tri-State

    [NY ONLY - uses subscription photos] 25 Best Colleges for Your Money Revealed

    The Queens district attorney's office says it is investigating. 

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us