A Westchester woman has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the 2018 killing of her 2-year-old daughter, and she also admitted attacking two police officers who responded to the scene and tried to save the girl's life.

Cynthia Arce faces 25 years to life for killing her toddler in April that year and another two 10-year sentences to run concurrently for charging two cops with a knife after they found the little girl, Gabriella Maria Boyd, hurt at her Mamaroneck home. Arce was shot by police after the knife attack; the officers, who were not hurt, had tried using a stun gun to no avail, officials have said.

Boyd was pronounced dead at a hospital, and though the medical examiner's office had ruled the case a homicide, it was never clear exactly how she died.

Arce had been court-ordered to hand the toddler over to her father, Stephen Boyd, the day before the girl’s death, but refused to do so. Boyd and Arce had been in a two-year-long custody battle for the child before she died.

Arce's attorney at the time of her arrest said his client was taking prescription medication and it may have affected her state of mind. He also said she suffered from postpartum psychosis.