No Pants Needed to Raise Funds for Charity

People run through NYC pantsless for Cupid's Charity. The charity raises awareness and funds to find the cure for neurofibromatosis. (Published Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2018)

No pants or shirts are necessary, but you're going to want a pair of running shoes for this charity event. Cupid's Undie Run is back in New York City on Feb. 10.

The event happens annually during the month of February in various cities across the United States and Australia.

The mile-long run raises funds and spreads awareness for Cupid's Charity, which benefits Neurofibromatosis, a rare genetic disorder that causes tumors to grow on the nervous system.

At this time there is no cure for Neurofibromatosis, but participants hope to help change that.

Runners pay $40 to participate in the event and all proceeds go toward the Children's Tumor Foundation.



Cupid’s Charity has raised $14.5 million since it started in 2010. The starting line is at Manhattan's Stage 48 and the race kicks off at noon.

You can register for the race on the Cupid's Undie Run website and join the conversation on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter using the hashtag #ENDNF.