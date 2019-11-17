Posters and banners were found around New York City bridges Sunday morning apparently displayed by the Proud Boys group, according to Cuomo's office.

The banners included anti-Italian American stereotypes and what the governor calls "extremist right-wing propaganda."

"New York is not intimidated or threatened by neo-facists," Governor Cuomo said.

The Port Authority confirmed it is investigating the incidents, but said that there was no breach of security at the Lincoln and Holland Tunnels.

Last month, two members of the Proud Boys group were sentenced to prison for violence in Manhattan.