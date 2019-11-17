'New York is Not Intimidated': Cuomo Responds to Banners Allegedly Displayed by Proud Boys Across New York City Tunnels - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

'New York is Not Intimidated': Cuomo Responds to Banners Allegedly Displayed by Proud Boys Across New York City Tunnels

The banners included anti-Italian American stereotypes and what the governor calls "extremist right-wing propaganda"

Published 22 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Meeting Veterans’ Special Needs in Hospice
    Governor Andrew Cuomo
    Posters and banners were found around New York City bridges Sunday morning apparently displayed by the Proud Boys group, according to Cuomo's office.

    What to Know

    • New York Governor Andrew Cuomo responded to acts of vandalism apparently created by the Proud Boys group

    • Posters and banners were found around New York City bridges Sunday morning, according to Cuomo's office

    • Last month, two members of the Proud Boys group were sentenced to prison for violence in Manhattan

    New York Governor Andrew Cuomo responded to acts of vandalism apparently created by the Proud Boys group.

    Posters and banners were found around New York City bridges Sunday morning, according to Cuomo's office.

    The banners included anti-Italian American stereotypes and what the governor calls "extremist right-wing propaganda."

    "New York is not intimidated or threatened by neo-facists," Governor Cuomo said.

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Top Tri-State News Photos
    Getty Images

    The Port Authority confirmed it is investigating the incidents, but said that there was no breach of security at the Lincoln and Holland Tunnels. 

    Last month, two members of the Proud Boys group were sentenced to prison for violence in Manhattan.

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us