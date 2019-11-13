A 900-pound Swarovski crystal star was raised by a crane and secured to the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Wednesday morning.

A 900-pound Swarovski crystal star was raised by a crane and secured to the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Wednesday morning.

Designed by architect Daniel Libeskind, the sparkling star measures 9-foot 4-inches in diameter and is crafted from 3 million dazzling Swarovski Crystals on 70 illuminated spikes.

The tree is decorated with more than 50,000 multi-colored lights and it will be illuminated for the first time during a live TV broadcast on Wednesday, Dec. 4.

It'll be on display until Friday, Jan. 14, 2020. Afterwards, the tree will be donated to Habitat for Humanity to be made into a home.

The 77-foot-tall Norway spruce from Carol Schultz in the village of Florida arrived at Rockefeller Center last week.

Schultz tells News 4 it was only 4 feet tall when she planted it in 1959. She says she initially had the plant inside her home on a coffee table but later planted it outside.

Last year's tree was a 72-foot, 12-ton Norway spruce from Shirley Figueroa and Lissette Gutierrez in Wallkill.

The first Rockefeller Center Christmas tree was put up in 1931 by workers building the complex during the Great Depression. The first official tree lighting there was in 1933.

