Couple Caught Having Sex on Subway Platform: NYPD

What to Know New York City police say a couple was caught having intercourse right on a subway platform during rush hour last month

Witnesses reported seeing a man and a woman "engaged in sexual activity" on the 4 and 5 train platform at Bowling Green station on Nov. 22

The man was described as approximately 200 pounds with brown eyes but no description of the woman was given

New York City police say a couple was caught having intercourse right on a subway platform during rush hour last month.

Witnesses reported seeing a man and a woman "engaged in sexual activity" on the 4 and 5 train platform at Bowling Green station on Nov. 22 at around 9:30 a.m., police said. The two are now wanted in questioning to public lewdness.

The man was described as approximately 200 pounds with brown eyes but no description of the woman was given.

A lot of disgusting and awful things occur daily in New York City's subway systems but this one has people cringing at the unsanitary conditions.

One Twitter user, Tyler Kroft, on Nov. 22 posted a video of a couple being openly intimate on a subway platform with the pre-recorded "Stand clear of the closing door" audio clearly heard in the background.

It's unclear whether the video is of the same pair being sought by police but the NYPD Special Victims Division's Twitter account reached out to Kroft, saying that "we take these complaints very seriously" and asked Kroft to contact the unit.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS.