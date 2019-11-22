Cottage Cheese Recalled Over Potential Presence of 'Foreign Material' - NBC New York
Recall Alert

Important News on Consumer Products That Can Keep You Safe

Cottage Cheese Recalled Over Potential Presence of 'Foreign Material'

    What to Know

    • Kraft Heinz Foods Company has issued a recall of its Breakstone's brand cottage cheese over red plastic and metal pieces

    • Breakstone's 2% Milkfat Lowfat Large Curd Cottage Cheese as well as Breakstone's 4% Milkfat Large and Small Curd Cottage Cheese are affected

    • Anyone who purchased this product should not eat it and return it to the store for an exchange or full refund

    Kraft Heinz Foods Company has issued a recall of its Breakstone's brand cottage cheese over red plastic and metal pieces that may have been introduced during production.

    The U.S. Food and Drug Administration says 16 oz. tubs of Breakstone's 2% Milkfat Lowfat Large Curd Cottage Cheese, 24 oz. tubs of Breakstone's 4% Milkfat Large Curd Cottage Cheese and Breakstone's 4% Milkfat Small Curd Cottage Cheese with the Used By date of Dec. 10 are the products affected by the recall.

    Around 9,500 cases of the products are being recalled nationwide after  the company received six consumer complaints.

    No illness or injury related to this issue have been reported, according to the FDA.

    Anyone who purchased this product should not eat it and return it to the store for an exchange or full refund.

