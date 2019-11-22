What to Know Kraft Heinz Foods Company has issued a recall of its Breakstone's brand cottage cheese over red plastic and metal pieces

Kraft Heinz Foods Company has issued a recall of its Breakstone's brand cottage cheese over red plastic and metal pieces that may have been introduced during production.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration says 16 oz. tubs of Breakstone's 2% Milkfat Lowfat Large Curd Cottage Cheese, 24 oz. tubs of Breakstone's 4% Milkfat Large Curd Cottage Cheese and Breakstone's 4% Milkfat Small Curd Cottage Cheese with the Used By date of Dec. 10 are the products affected by the recall.

Around 9,500 cases of the products are being recalled nationwide after the company received six consumer complaints.

No illness or injury related to this issue have been reported, according to the FDA.

