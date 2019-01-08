Prosecutor: New Jersey Cop Stalked Estranged Wife, Placed Tracking Device in Her Vehicle - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

Crime and Courts

Chief Investigative Reporter Jonathan Dienst on crime, corruption and terrorism.

Prosecutor: New Jersey Cop Stalked Estranged Wife, Placed Tracking Device in Her Vehicle

By Jennifer Vazquez

Published 34 minutes ago | Updated 14 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Prosecutor: New Jersey Cop Stalked Estranged Wife, Placed Tracking Device in Her Vehicle
    Richard Levis

    What to Know

    • A police lieutenant in NJ is facing charges after being accused of burglary and stalking his estranged wife by placing a GPS in her car

    • Richard Levis, an officer in the Hackensack Police Department, was charged with burglary and stalking, Bergen County prosecutors say

    • Levis was allegedly using the GPS device to track his estranged wife's whereabouts

    A police lieutenant in New Jersey is facing charges after being accused of burglary and stalking his estranged wife by placing a tracking device in her vehicle, prosecutors say.

    Richard Levis, an officer in the Hackensack Police Department, was charged with one count of burglary in the third degree and one count of stalking in the fourth degree, Bergen County Acting Prosecutor Dennis Calo announced Tuesday.

    Attorney information for Levis was not immediately available.

    On Dec. 30, 2018, the prosecutor’s office allegedly received information that Levis, 48, of Butler, may have secretly placed a GPS tracking device in his estranged wife’s vehicle without permission.

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Top Tri-State News Photos
    Thomas Hawk/Flickr

    A subsequent investigation allegedly confirmed that Levis was using the device to track her whereabouts.

    Levis is scheduled to appear in court Jan. 23.

    Hackensack Police Capt. Peter Busciglio said the department has cooperated with prosecutors. 

    Levis is suspended awaiting his trial appearance, Busciglio said.

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us