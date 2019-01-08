What to Know A police lieutenant in NJ is facing charges after being accused of burglary and stalking his estranged wife by placing a GPS in her car

A police lieutenant in New Jersey is facing charges after being accused of burglary and stalking his estranged wife by placing a tracking device in her vehicle, prosecutors say.

Richard Levis, an officer in the Hackensack Police Department, was charged with one count of burglary in the third degree and one count of stalking in the fourth degree, Bergen County Acting Prosecutor Dennis Calo announced Tuesday.

Attorney information for Levis was not immediately available.

On Dec. 30, 2018, the prosecutor’s office allegedly received information that Levis, 48, of Butler, may have secretly placed a GPS tracking device in his estranged wife’s vehicle without permission.

A subsequent investigation allegedly confirmed that Levis was using the device to track her whereabouts.

Levis is scheduled to appear in court Jan. 23.

Hackensack Police Capt. Peter Busciglio said the department has cooperated with prosecutors.

Levis is suspended awaiting his trial appearance, Busciglio said.