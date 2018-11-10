Coach Bus Heading to Football Game Crashes Into Conn. Building

This was the scene in West Haven where a coach bus carrying Princeton students crashed into a building on Saturday morning.

A coach bus heading to a sporting event has crashed into a building in West Haven on Saturday morning.

The coach bus crashed into a building at Anderson Glass on Campbell Avenue, near the off ramp for exit 43 on Interstate-95 in West Haven.

The bus was carrying Princeton students to the Princeton-Yale football game and had brake failure, said West Haven Police Sergeant Charles Young. There were 40 students and the bus driver on the bus.

According to police, four students were transported to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries. Firefighters had to extricate the bus driver, who was also transported to the hospital.

Yale New Haven Hospital said all five people were transported to their hospital. Hospital officials said the four students are in good condition and the bus driver is in fair condition.

Fire crews and ambulances are at the scene, as well as Connecticut State Police and West Haven building officials.

The 36 students who were not injured are taking another bus to the game, police said.

Campbell Avenue is closed while officials investigate the crash.

NBC Connecticut has a crew at the scene and will update this story as details become available.