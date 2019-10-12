A decades-old Manhattan bakery may soon close its oven doors for the last time.

A decades-old Manhattan bakery may soon close its doors amid financial woes, its owners say.

City Bakery, known for its delicious pastries and hot chocolate topped with homemade marshmallows, revealed the shop is in financial trouble.

The bakery took to Instagram this past week admitting its failed spin off, Birdbath Neighborhood Green Bakery, left the flagship store in debt. The post says despite City Bakery's popularity, it has "never been far enough away from being vulnerable."

“There is also a strong possibility we will close entirely, and soon," the post says.

City Bakery opened in 1990 at 18th Street and 5th Aveneue in Union Square.

The owners said they hope to keep it open by moving locations or going online.

“Suffice to say for now: we won’t be staying in our current location. We may move. We may cater only. We may wholesale only. We may transform and partner with another food company in the city," the post says.