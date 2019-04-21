Citi Bike Offers Free Rides on Earth Day - NBC New York
Citi Bike Offers Free Rides on Earth Day

Published 34 minutes ago

    File Photo: A Citi Bike is viewed at a docking station in New York City. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

    What to Know

    • Citi Bike is offering free rides Monday in celebration of Earth Day

    • Riders can obtain their free day pass by downloading the Citi Bike app Monday, selecting a Day Pass, and entering the promo code EARTHDAY19

    • The code will provide 24 hours of unlimited 30-minute rides

    Citi Bike is offering free rides Monday in celebration of Earth Day.

    “Citi Bike wants to encourage more New Yorkers to complete a carbon-neutral commute this Earth Day. Not only is cycling a sustainable option, but it can be faster and it’s definitely way more fun than other ways to get around,” Citi Bike Market Manager Brian Geraghty said in a statement.

    Riders can obtain their free day pass by downloading the Citi Bike app Monday, selecting a Day Pass, and entering the promo code EARTHDAY19.

    The code will provide 24 hours of unlimited 30-minute rides.

    This is not the first year the bike share system has celebrated Earth Day. Last year, the company also provided free rides as a means of encouraging the use of a sustainable and environmentally-friendly means of transportation to get around the Big Apple and select cities.

