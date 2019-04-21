Citi Bike Offers Free Rides on Earth Day

What to Know
Citi Bike is offering free rides Monday in celebration of Earth Day.
“Citi Bike wants to encourage more New Yorkers to complete a carbon-neutral commute this Earth Day. Not only is cycling a sustainable option, but it can be faster and it’s definitely way more fun than other ways to get around,” Citi Bike Market Manager Brian Geraghty said in a statement.
Riders can obtain their free day pass by downloading the Citi Bike app Monday, selecting a Day Pass, and entering the promo code EARTHDAY19.
The code will provide 24 hours of unlimited 30-minute rides.
This is not the first year the bike share system has celebrated Earth Day. Last year, the company also provided free rides as a means of encouraging the use of a sustainable and environmentally-friendly means of transportation to get around the Big Apple and select cities.