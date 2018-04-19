Citi Bike Is Offering Free Rides for Earth Day

Citi Bike will be offering free day passes to New Yorkers on Saturday as part of Earth DAy.

The free day pass will be available to anyone who downloads the Citi Bike app as part of a promotion with the Department of Transportation, who will also be making 30-blocks of Broadway, from Times Square to Union Square, car free from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Day passes for Citi Bike are normally $12 and allow riders an unlimited number of 30-minute rides during a 24-hour period. Citi Bike's annual membership is $169.



Citi Bike will have a tent set up at the Broadway and East 22nd Street Citi Bike station where they'll be offering $25 off annual membership discount for new members.

Current members will also be able to recycle their bike key fob in exchange for using the Citi Bike app.