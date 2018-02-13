FILE: Gold medalist Chloe Kim of the United States poses during the medal ceremony for the Snowboard Ladies' Halfpipe Final on day four of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at Medal Plaza on February 13, 2018 in Pyeongchang-gun, South Korea.

When Chloe Kim let the world know how "hangry" she was in between runs of the women's snowboard halfpipe final, a famed New York City chef in Pyeongchang raced to assemble a treat specially for the new gold medalist.

David Chang, chef and founder of the Momofuku restaurant group who's been in South Korea as a special correspondent for the Winter Olympics, surprised Kim with churro ice cream sandwiches after her big win.

He'd heard about fellow Korean-American Kim's cravings for ice cream, churros and sandwiches, so he naturally found a way to combine them into one impressive treat.

"Made in basically five minutes with pizza dough we found in the cafeteria because she loves churros, sandwiches, and ice cream. Proud of team USA," he said.

Could the Chloe-inspired churro ice cream sammy soon be making its debut on the Momofuku Milk Bar menu? Calling all dessert fans...