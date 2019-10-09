What to Know Authorities are looking for a 4-year-old girl who got separated from her mother at a subway station in Manhattan Wednesday

Authorities are looking for a 4-year-old girl who got separated from her mother at a subway station in Manhattan during Wednesday's morning rush.

The child was identified to News 4 as Caitlyn Brown. Police said she was last seen at the 59th Street/Lexington Avenue station.

Brown was reported missing around 8:30 a.m. She was last seen wearing a white windbreaker, blue jeans and blue sneakers.

Anyone with information should call police.