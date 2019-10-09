4-Year-Old Girl Missing in Manhattan, Last Seen in Subway Station - NBC New York
4-Year-Old Girl Missing in Manhattan, Last Seen in Subway Station

Authorities say she got separated from her mother at the 59th Street/Lexington Avenue station during the morning rush

By Myles Miller

Published 57 minutes ago | Updated 20 minutes ago

    4-Year-Old Girl Missing in Manhattan, Last Seen in Subway Station
    News 4
    Caitlyn Brown

    What to Know

    • Authorities are looking for a 4-year-old girl who got separated from her mother at a subway station in Manhattan Wednesday

    • Her name is Caitlyn Brown, and she was last seen at the 59th Street/Lexington Avenue station around 8:30 a.m.

    • She was last seen wearing a white windbreaker, blue jeans and blue sneakers

    Authorities are looking for a 4-year-old girl who got separated from her mother at a subway station in Manhattan during Wednesday's morning rush. 

    The child was identified to News 4 as Caitlyn Brown. Police said she was last seen at the 59th Street/Lexington Avenue station. 

    Brown was reported missing around 8:30 a.m. She was last seen wearing a white windbreaker, blue jeans and blue sneakers.

    Anyone with information should call police.

