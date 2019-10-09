What to Know
Authorities are looking for a 4-year-old girl who got separated from her mother at a subway station in Manhattan Wednesday
Her name is Caitlyn Brown, and she was last seen at the 59th Street/Lexington Avenue station around 8:30 a.m.
She was last seen wearing a white windbreaker, blue jeans and blue sneakers
Authorities are looking for a 4-year-old girl who got separated from her mother at a subway station in Manhattan during Wednesday's morning rush.
The child was identified to News 4 as Caitlyn Brown. Police said she was last seen at the 59th Street/Lexington Avenue station.
Brown was reported missing around 8:30 a.m. She was last seen wearing a white windbreaker, blue jeans and blue sneakers.
Anyone with information should call police.