A Sunday morning fire in Woodhaven left five people injured, authorities say. Video from the scene shows the house was severely damaged in the blaze.

A child was among five people injured in a Sunday morning house fire in Queens, fire officials say.

A firefighter was also injured when the blaze broke out in Woodhaven shortly before 8 a.m., according to officials.

Video from the scene shows dozens of emergency responders and FDNY vehicles surrounding the charred home on 107th Street.



All of the victims were taken to Jamaica Hospital with minor injuries, officials said.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

