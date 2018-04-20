Rogue Cat at JFK Makes Woman Miss Flight to China

A devilish feline named Pepper cost its owner an on-time flight from New York to China Friday when it leaped onto a ticket counter at John F. Kennedy International Airport and bolted into Terminal 4, authorities say.

The black and white cat launched itself into the "upper structures" of the terminal as its owner was checking in, the Port Authority's Police Benevolent Association tweeted. The union also shared a photo of the search underway for the rogue cat.

The feline went missing in a public area of Terminal 4. As of noon, it had yet to be found.