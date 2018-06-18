Speeding BMW Driver Flees Traffic Stop, Careens Into Veterinary Clinic on Long Island: Police - NBC New York
Speeding BMW Driver Flees Traffic Stop, Careens Into Veterinary Clinic on Long Island: Police

The driver and a front seat passenger were taken to a hospital with non life-threatening injuries

Published 2 hours ago

    What to Know

    • A BMW driver fled a patrol officer who tried to pull him over for speeding on the LIE, then got off the highway and missed a turn, cops say

    • He ended up smashing into a veterinary clinic on Mineola Avenue, causing major building damage and injuring himself and a passenger

    • He faces charges of reckless endangerment and unlawful fleeing of a police officer, as well as multiple vehicle and traffic law violations

    A speeding BMW driver fled police who tried to pull him over, then got off a highway, missed a turn and smashed into a veterinary clinic on Long Island early Monday, authorities say. 

    Nassau County cops say a highway patrol officer tried to stop the driver, identified as Wymann Wiggins, for speeding on the Long Island Expressway westbound near exit 40 shortly before 1 a.m., but the 28-year-old Wiggins took off. 

    He got off the expressway at exit 37 and turned right onto Mineola Avenue but had trouble with a turn and careened into the Rosyln Veterinarian Clinic on Mineola Avenue. The building suffered major damage; there was no word on whether any animals were hurt, but footage from the scene showed at least one dog with a neck cone amid the crush of emergency responders. 

    Wiggins and his front seat passenger, a 29-year-old woman, with both taken to a hospital with non life-threatening injuries, cops said. 

    Wiggins faces charges of reckless endangerment and unlawful fleeing of a police officer, as well as multiple vehicle and traffic law violations. Police say he will be arraigned when he is medically able; attorney information for him wasn't known.

