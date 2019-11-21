What to Know One person died and another was hurt in a violent three-car crash on Long Island Thursday that completely eviscerated one of the cars

It appeared there was a head-on collision between a car and a pickup -- and the car was completely eviscerated; a 3rd vehicle was involved

The area was shut down for hours as authorities investigated; no criminality is suspected at this time

One person died and another was hurt in a violent three-car crash on Long Island Thursday that completely eviscerated one of the cars, authorities say.

Few details on the 8:30 a.m. crash, near North Bicycle and Middle Country roads in Selden, were immediately available. It appeared there was a head-on collision between a car and a pickup truck -- and the car was completely obliterated. Another vehicle was also invovled at some point, police said.

The third driver wasn't hurt.

Footage from the scene showed the twisted metal hunk that remained, pieces of it and other debris spewed over a long stretch of the road.

The area was shut down for hours as authorities investigated. No criminality is suspected at this time.