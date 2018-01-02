A woman crashed into a long vacant, condemned home on Long Island after a bizarre accident involving an egg sandwich and a dog, according to a neighbor and authorities.

Officials say the vehicle crashed into the house on Brower Avenue in Hempstead around 10 a.m. Tuesday. A neighbor says a woman was driving the car; there was also a man and dog inside the vehicle.

The neighbor said the dog jumped from the back seat onto the woman as she was eating an egg sandwich and the woman lost control of the car, crashing into the corner of the home. No one was hurt and the car and the couple who had been inside it were gone by the time News 4 arrived at the scene.

Photos from the scene showed heavy damage to a portion of the home, but a Hempstead town official says it was previously condemned and has been abandoned for years.