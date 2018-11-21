What to Know With the death toll at 81 in the California's most destructive wildfire, there are still nearly 870 people still unaccounted for

More Than 800 Unaccounted for in Calif. Wildfire, Sheriff Says

Rain in the forecast starting could aid crews fighting California's deadly wildfires while raising the risk of flash floods and complicating efforts to recover remains of those killed. Residents in communities charred by the Los Angeles-area fire stacked sandbags as they prepared for possible downpours that threatened to unleash runoff from hillsides left barren by flames. In Northern California, teams continued sifting through ash and debris as they searched for bodies in and around the decimated town of Paradise. With the death toll at 81 in the state's most destructive wildfire, there are still nearly 870 people still unaccounted for. Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea said the additional 171 names came from a backlog of voicemails that detectives worked through. Authorities had said there were 699 people unaccounted for.

Trump Wanted to Prosecute Comey, Hillary Clinton, Report Claims

President Trump told his counsel's office last spring that he wanted to prosecute political adversaries Hillary Clinton and former FBI Director James Comey, an idea that prompted White House lawyers to prepare a memo warning of consequences ranging up to possible impeachment, The New York Times reports. Then-counsel Don McGahn told the president he had no authority to order such a prosecution, and he had White House lawyers prepare the memo arguing against such a move, The Associated Press confirmed with a person familiar with the matter. McGahn said Trump could request such a probe but that even asking could lead to accusations of abuse of power, the newspaper said. Presidents typically go out of their way to avoid any appearance of exerting influence over Justice Department investigations. Trump has continued to privately discuss the matter of prosecuting his longtime adversaries, including talk of a new special counsel to investigate both Clinton and Comey, the newspaper said, citing two people who had spoken to Trump about the matter.

'Do Not Eat Any Romaine Lettuce,' CDC Says

Health officials in the U.S. and Canada told people to stop eating romaine lettuce because of a new E. coli outbreak. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said it is working with officials in Canada on the outbreak, which has sickened 32 people in 11 states and 18 people in the Canadian provinces of Ontario and Quebec. The strain identified is different than the one linked to romaine earlier this year but appears similar to last year's outbreak linked to leafy greens .An FDA Commissioner said the agency doesn't have enough information to ask suppliers for a recall, but he suggested that supermarkets and restaurants should withdraw romaine until the source of the contamination can be identified. People are also being advised to throw out any romaine they have at home. The contaminated lettuce is likely still on the market.

Sarah Michelle Gellar Faces Backlash for 'Fat Shaming' Instagram Post

Many fans were not feeling particularly thankful for former "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" star Sarah Michelle Gellar's Instagram post, deeming it fat shaming. "I'm just going to pin these up all over my house as a reminder not to overeat on Thursday #thanksgivingprep," Gellar captioned a sequence of photographs from her 2007 Maxim photoshoot. Some users thought the actress' association of eating with the appearance of her body in a men's magazine photo shoot from more than a decade ago could be harmful. To one user, the caption echoed a damaging diet culture. Others defended the actress but not her caption decision. Many also pointed out she was only speaking for herself. But some fans didn't see anything wrong with Gellar's post, coming to her defense.

Actress Claims Michael Avenatti Dragged Her by Arm Across Floor

An actress who says she had a relationship with Michael Avenatti alleges he dragged her by the arm across the floor of his Los Angeles apartment after an argument. Court papers obtained detail Mareli Miniutti's account. A Los Angeles judge granted Miniutti a restraining order against Avenatti. She wrote in a sworn statement that before grabbing her, Avenatti shouted expletives and told her she was "ungrateful." Avenatti is best known as the attorney for porn actress Stormy Daniels, who alleges she was paid to keep quiet about an affair with Donald Trump. Avenatti was arrested on a felony domestic violence charge last week. Avenatti says the allegations are "completely false" and "fabricated." He says he'll be fully vindicated after a thorough investigation.