Bystander Shot During Argument After Car Accident, Police Say - NBC New York
( /navigation /navigation/sub-navigation 3 ${__unityNavigationOutput} )
logo_nyc_2x

    Bystander Shot During Argument After Car Accident, Police Say

    Published 2 hours ago

      processing...

      NEWSLETTERS

      Privacy policy | More Newsletters
      Bystander Shot During Argument After Car Accident, Police Say
      City of Newark Police Division
      An image depicting one of the cars involved in the altercation.

      What to Know

      • A bystander was shot after the occupants of two vehicles that had gotten into an accident started arguing, police said

      • The incident took place near West Market Street and Littleton Avenue around 9:35 p.m. on Thursday

      • The woman was taken to the hospital, treated for non-life threatening injuries and released

      A bystander was shot after the occupants of two vehicles that had gotten into an accident started arguing, police said.

      The woman was shot during an altercation between the occupants of a white 2006 Chevy Impala and a black Jeep Cherokee near West Market Street and Littleton Avenue around 9:35 p.m. on Thursday, the City of Newark Police Division said.

      The two vehicles had gotten into an accident, police said. 

      The woman, who was on the street at the time of the incident, was taken to University Hospital, where she was treated for non-life threatening injuries and released, according to police.

      Top Tri-State News Photos

      Top Tri-State News Photos

      Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 1-877-NWK-TIPS.

      Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

      ( /navigation/footer false 3 false ) ( /navigation/footer/misc false 3 false )
        Connect With Us
          AdChoices

          Advertise with us