An image depicting one of the cars involved in the altercation.

A bystander was shot after the occupants of two vehicles that had gotten into an accident started arguing, police said.

The woman was shot during an altercation between the occupants of a white 2006 Chevy Impala and a black Jeep Cherokee near West Market Street and Littleton Avenue around 9:35 p.m. on Thursday, the City of Newark Police Division said.

The two vehicles had gotten into an accident, police said.

The woman, who was on the street at the time of the incident, was taken to University Hospital, where she was treated for non-life threatening injuries and released, according to police.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 1-877-NWK-TIPS.