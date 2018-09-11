What to Know The entire town of Toomsboro, Georgia is currently on sale for $1.7 million.

The 40-acre property includes a fully-equipped opera house, restaurant, historic inn, syrup mill, school house, railroad depot and more.

The current owners want to see the town in the hands of someone who appreciates its history and wants to preserve it.

Why settle for an apartment when you could own a whole town instead?

The entire town of Toomsboro, Georgia, is currently on sale for $1.7 million -- a price tag similar to that of many luxury apartments in New York City.

Sure, the NYC real estate market may offer perks like private rooftop patios or views of the Metropolitan Opera. But in Toomsboro, owners will have access to their very own fully-equipped opera house.

Toomsboro encompasses over 40 acres of land and 36 parcels of property, according to its page on Craigslist. In addition to houses, the town comes complete with a restaurant, syrup mill, cotton warehouse, bank, historic inn, railroad depot, school house, barbershop and more.

According to the town’s website, the current owners of the property want to see Toomsboro end up in the hands of someone who appreciates its history. They hope to see it preserved, rather than used as an area for new development.

Potential owners could help transform Toomsboro into the next great music festival venue or leverage its diverse array of buildings as the perfect set for Hollywood’s next Oscar-worthy period piece. The town's pond comes complete with RV hookups that could make it an idyllic camping spot. With a little bit of love and vision, the possibilities for the property are almost endless.

Toomsboro is located at the crossroads of Highway 57 and Highway 112, just 20 miles east of Macon, Georgia.

Those interested in the property can find more information here.