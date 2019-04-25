Caught on Camera: All Blue Burglar Steals $5K From Home Safe, NYPD Says - NBC New York
Caught on Camera: All Blue Burglar Steals $5K From Home Safe, NYPD Says

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 43 minutes ago

    What to Know

    • Video surveillance from inside the residence shows the burglar, police say

    • The NYPD urges anyone with information to call the Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA

    Police are searching for a man they say stole thousands of dollars from a Bronx home's safe over the weekend.

    According to the NYPD, on Sunday, at about 6 p.m., a 34-year-old woman who returned to her residence on 206th Street and Rochambeau Avenue reported a theft.

    Police say that video surveillance found that on Saturday, at around 10:30 p.m., an unknown man was seen inside the residence. The suspect allegedly removed about $5,000 in cash from a safe and feld on foot.

    The suspect is described as being in his 20s or 30s and was last seen wearing all blue clothing, police say.

    The NYPD urges anyone with information to call the Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA. 

