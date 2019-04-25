Police are searching for a man they say stole thousands of dollars from a Bronx home's safe over the weekend.

According to the NYPD, on Sunday, at about 6 p.m., a 34-year-old woman who returned to her residence on 206th Street and Rochambeau Avenue reported a theft.

Police say that video surveillance found that on Saturday, at around 10:30 p.m., an unknown man was seen inside the residence. The suspect allegedly removed about $5,000 in cash from a safe and feld on foot.

The suspect is described as being in his 20s or 30s and was last seen wearing all blue clothing, police say.

