Federal Bump Stock Ban Goes Into Effect

The bump stock — the attachment used by the killer during the 2017 Las Vegas massacre to make his weapons fire rapidly like machine guns — will become illegal on Tuesday in the only major gun restriction imposed by the federal government in the past few years, a period that has seen massacres in places like Las Vegas; Thousand Oaks, California; Sutherland Springs and Santa Fe, Texas; and Orlando and Parkland, Florida. Unlike with the decade-long assault weapons ban, the government isn't allowing existing owners to keep their bump stocks. They must be destroyed or turned over to authorities. And the government isn't offering any compensation for the devices, which can cost hundreds of dollars. Violators can face up to 10 years in prison and thousands of dollars in fines. The prohibition goes into effect less than two weeks after the mosque shootings in New Zealand that left 50 people dead. New Zealand's prime minister reacted swiftly to the bloodshed by announcing a ban on military-style semi-automatic firearms and high-capacity magazines. The U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives first ruled that bump stocks were legal in 2010, and since then, the government estimates more than 500,000 have been sold. They were originally created to make it easier for people with disabilities to fire a gun. The device essentially replaces the gun's stock and pistol grip and causes the weapon to buck back and forth, repeatedly "bumping" the trigger against the shooter's finger.

House Vote to Stop Trump's Border Plan Unlikely to Succeed

President Trump is nearing a victory over Democrats as the House tries overriding his first veto, a vote that seems certain to fail and would let stand his declaration of a national emergency at the Mexican border. The vote would keep the border emergency intact, which for now would let him shift an additional $3.6 billion from military construction projects to work on a barrier along the southwest boundary. Building the wall was one of his most oft-repeated campaign promises, though he claimed the money would come from Mexico, not taxpayers. Trump's emergency declaration drew unanimous opposition from congressional Democrats and opposition from some Republicans, especially in the Senate, where lawmakers objected that he was abusing presidential powers. But while Congress approved a resolution voiding Trump's move, the margins by which the House and Senate passed the measure fell well short of the two-thirds majorities that will be needed to override the veto. That's expected to happen again when the House votes Tuesday.

Too Soon to Pull Breast Implants Tied to Cancer, US Experts Say

Government medical advisers said it's too soon to ban a type of breast implant that has recently been linked to a rare form of cancer, saying more information is needed to understand the problem. The Food and Drug Administration panel didn't recommend any immediate restrictions on breast implants after a day reviewing the latest research on the risks of the devices, which have been subject to safety concerns for decades. The FDA has been grappling with how to manage emerging science that shows the implants can trigger a rare form of lymphoma that grows in the scar tissue surrounding the breasts. The agency identified about 450 cases of the cancer worldwide, including 12 deaths. Almost all of the cases involve a type of textured implant that is designed to stop implants from slipping and to minimize scar tissue. But the majority of the 19 panelists — including plastic surgeons and cancer experts — said it was too soon to remove the products from the market. Estimates of the frequency of the disease range from one in 3,000 women to one in 30,000.

Marijuana Emergency Room Visits Climb in Denver Hospital Study

Five years after Colorado first legalized marijuana, a new study shows pot's bad effects are sending more people to the emergency room. Inhaled marijuana caused the most severe problems at one large Denver area hospital. Marijuana-infused foods and candies, called edibles, also led to trouble. Patients came to the ER with symptoms such as repeated vomiting, racing hearts and psychotic episodes. The study, published in Annals of Internal Medicine, stemmed from tales of tourists needing emergency care after gobbling too many marijuana gummies. Three deaths in Colorado tied to edible products also prompted the study. In 2012, the ER saw an average of one patient every other day with a marijuana-caused problem. By 2016, the count was two to three per day.

Conor McGregor Announces Retirement on Social Media

Superstar UFC fighter Conor McGregor has announced on social media that he is retiring from mixed martial arts. McGregor's verified Twitter account had a post early Tuesday that said the former featherweight and lightweight UFC champion was making a "quick announcement." The tweet says: " I've decided to retire from the sport formally known as "Mixed Martial Art" today." The note wishes his colleagues well going forward and said that he would "join my former partners on this venture, already in retirement. Proper Pina Coladas on me fellas!" The 30-year-old McGregor also announced retirement on Twitter in April 2016, saying he decided to retire young, though he quickly reversed that amid a dispute with his promoters about how much he should be obligated to tout a fight scheduled with Nate Diaz that was postponed. McGregor, who's from Ireland, returned to UFC last fall after a hiatus during which he made his boxing debut, a loss to Floyd Mayweather. He was suspended from UFC for six months and fined $50,000 for a brawl after his loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov in October. Earlier this month, McGregor was arrested in South Florida for stealing the cellphone of someone who was trying to take his photo, authorities said.

Justin Bieber Details 'Deep-Rooted Issues' He's Addressing

Justin Bieber knows his fans want new music, but right now the 25-year-old star says he's "very focused" on his health. Last month, a source told E! News the "Boyfriend" singer is "batting depression and he's been having a difficult time." The insider added Bieber "really wants to get better" and "has been seeking all the help he can get." Bieber has opened up about "repairing" some of his "deep-rooted issues" in a message to his fans on social media. "So I read a lot of messages saying you want an album," Bieber began his Instagram post. "I've toured my whole teenage life, and early 20s, I realized and as you guys probably saw I was unhappy last tour and I don't deserve that and you don't deserve that, you pay money to come and have a lively energetic fun light concert and I was unable emotionally to give you that near the end of the tour."

Michael Madsen Accused of Driving Under the Influence

Police have arrested actor Michael Madsen after they say he was stopped while driving under the influence. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department says Madsen was driving a Land Rover, which struck a pole in Malibu, California. The 61-year-old, who has been featured in such Quentin Tarantino movies as "Reservoir Dogs" and "Kill Bill," was not injured. Officers questioned Madsen and he was placed under arrest. His blood-alcohol level was not immediately available. He was later released from jail. His publicist has not responded to an email seeking comment.