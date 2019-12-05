Brooklyn Watch Company Releases Basquiat Collection

A Brooklyn-based watch companyhas released an exclusive line of watches in collaboration with the Estate of Jean-Michel Basquiat. (Published 16 minutes ago)

Finding passion in Basquiat’s rise from homelessness to artistic stardom, DAEM hopes to culturally tell the story of Basquiat’s journey of becoming “made” through their artistic watches.

Debuting today, the three watches feature Basquiat’s paintings of “Undiscovered Genius”, “Warrior”, “Skull” and “Now’s The Time”. With details in the straps, crystals, and on the back of the case, each watch features a different side of Basquiat’s work.

Drawing comparisons between the Brooklyn artist and their own Brooklyn watch company, DAEM Co-Founder, Milo Dee, felt a connection to Basquiat’s grassroots story. “We were inspired by not just the artwork, but the person itself. He was somebody who was extremely individual, he was someone who had strong beliefs. He really believed in what he was doing and put everything into his work.”

Challenging the way a luxury watch should look, DAEM’s collaboration with the Estate of Basquiat is one of the ways the company is able to use their surroundings for design inspiration, they say.

“We’re trying to create luxury from the world around us,” says Dee. We’re trying to look around our area and look around our city and use some of that inspiration and some of that talent we see to work into the designs of our products.”

In addition to debuting on its website, DAEM’s watches can be found at the Brant Foundation, the Brooklyn Museum, the Webster and Artwork.