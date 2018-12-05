A child services care translator was allegedly stabbed by a grandfather angry over her suggestions he wasn't properly keeping his grandchildren clean. Roseanne Colletti reports.

A Brooklyn grandfather has been indicted for allegedly stabbed an ACS translator who was visiting his home because his grandkids were showing up to school looking “messy and unkempt.”

Quanyi Feng, 61, of Sunset Park, was arraigned Wednesday in Brooklyn Supreme Court and charged with second-degree attempted murder, first- and second-degree assault and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, the Brooklyn District Attorney’s office said.

The 55-year-old translator from Queens went to Feng’s Sunset Park home with an ASC social worker on Nov. 8 because ACS had received a report about his 7- and 8-year-old grandkids’ appearance at school, the Brooklyn District Attorney’s Office said Wednesday.

At some point during their visit, Feng got upset with the social worker and translator for providing suggestions on how to keep his grandkids clean, police said at the time.

As the social worker and translator were trying to leave the apartment, Feng allegedly went up to the translator and stabbed her in her lower back, the DA’s office said.

The translator was treated for several stab wounds and had to undergo surgery, according to the DA’s office.

Feng was arrested at the scene after the social worker called police, the DA’s office said.

In a statement, Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez said the ACS workers were “merely trying to do their jobs and follow up on a neglect report” when the attack happened.

“Such an unprovoked attack is especially disturbing because it can have a chilling effect on dedicated professionals doing important work to keep our children safe,” he said. “We’ll now seek to hold the defendant accountable.”