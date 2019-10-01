Woman Climbs Into Exhibit at Bronx Zoo, Appears to Taunt Lion - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

Woman Climbs Into Exhibit at Bronx Zoo, Appears to Taunt Lion

"This action was a serious violation and unlawful trespass that could have resulted in serious injury or death," a statement from the zoo began

Published 27 minutes ago | Updated 2 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Woman Climbs Into Exhibit at Bronx Zoo, Appears to Taunt Lion
    @realsobrino/Instagram
    Credit: @realsobrino/Instagram

    What to Know

    • A woman climbed over a safety barrier and into the lion exhibit at the Bronx Zoo on Saturday, according to the zoo and video of the incident

    • "This action was a serious violation and unlawful trespass that could have resulted in serious injury or death," the zoo said in a statement

    • It wasn't immediately clear what, if any, action as taken against the woman seen in the Instagram video; no injuries were reported

    A woman climbed over a visitor safety barrier at the Bronx Zoo's African lion exhibit over the weekend, according to the zoo and video of the encounter that was posted online. 

    Video posted to Instagram shows a woman in a T-shirt and pants standing what appears to be just feet away from a male lion. They stare at each other for a brief period of time. Then she seems to almost taunt it, raising her arms and wiggling her body for a second as if she's dancing. The lion just stares. 

    The Bronx Zoo confirmed the incident in a statement, telling News 4 its staff got a report that someone had climbed over the barrier on Saturday. 

    "This action was a serious violation and unlawful trespass that could have resulted in serious injury or death. Barriers and rules are in place to keep both visitors, staff and animals safe," the zoo told News 4 Tuesday. "We have a zero tolerance policy on trespass and violation of barriers." 

    It wasn't immediately clear what, if any, action as taken against the woman seen in the Instagram video. No injuries were reported.

    Adorable Zoo Babies: Meet White Lion Cubs Nala and SimbaAdorable Zoo Babies: Meet White Lion Cubs Nala and Simba

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us