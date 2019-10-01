What to Know A woman climbed over a safety barrier and into the lion exhibit at the Bronx Zoo on Saturday, according to the zoo and video of the incident

"This action was a serious violation and unlawful trespass that could have resulted in serious injury or death," the zoo said in a statement

It wasn't immediately clear what, if any, action as taken against the woman seen in the Instagram video; no injuries were reported

A woman climbed over a visitor safety barrier at the Bronx Zoo's African lion exhibit over the weekend, according to the zoo and video of the encounter that was posted online.

Video posted to Instagram shows a woman in a T-shirt and pants standing what appears to be just feet away from a male lion. They stare at each other for a brief period of time. Then she seems to almost taunt it, raising her arms and wiggling her body for a second as if she's dancing. The lion just stares.

The Bronx Zoo confirmed the incident in a statement, telling News 4 its staff got a report that someone had climbed over the barrier on Saturday.

"This action was a serious violation and unlawful trespass that could have resulted in serious injury or death. Barriers and rules are in place to keep both visitors, staff and animals safe," the zoo told News 4 Tuesday. "We have a zero tolerance policy on trespass and violation of barriers."

It wasn't immediately clear what, if any, action as taken against the woman seen in the Instagram video. No injuries were reported.

