What to Know Amazon is boosting its minimum wage for all U.S. workers to $15 per hour starting next month

Her doctors declared her brain dead. Her parents are holding out hope for a miracle. Now, a legal battle is brewing

Actor Chris Evans dragged West on Twitter for once again supporting Donald Trump and the president's policies

Get the top headlines of the day in your morning briefing from NBC 4 New York, Monday through Friday. Sign up for our newsletter here.

Democrats Question Brett Kavanaugh's Credibility, Temperament

Democrats are raising new questions about the truthfulness of Brett Kavanaugh's sworn testimony to the Senate, shifting tactics against President Trump's Supreme Court nominee as they await the results of the FBI's background investigation into sexual misconduct allegations. Chuck Schumer, the Senate Democrats' leader from New York, accused Kavanaugh of delivering a "partisan screed" during the Judiciary Committee hearing. He said Kavanaugh seemed willing to "mislead senators about everything from the momentous to the mundane" to ensure his ascension to the high court. Not so, argued Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, contending the Democrats are simply looking to "move the goalposts" to prevent Kavanaugh's confirmation. He pledged that the full Senate would begin voting on Kavanaugh's nomination this week.

How NAFTA 2.0 Will Shake Up Business as Usual

American dairy farmers get more access to the Canadian market. U.S. drug companies can fend off generic competition for a few more years. Automakers are under pressure to build more cars where workers earn decent wages. The North American trade agreement hammered out between the United States and Canada, following an earlier U.S.-Mexico deal, shakes up — but likely won't revolutionize — the way businesses operate within the three-country trade bloc. The new United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement replaces the 24-year-old North American Free Trade Agreement, which tore down trade barriers between the three countries. But NAFTA encouraged factories to move to Mexico to take advantage of low-wage labor in what President Trump called a job-killing "disaster" for the United States. The agreement is meant to bring manufacturing back to the United States. The president, never known for understatement, said the new deal would "transform North America back into a manufacturing powerhouse."

Amazon Raising Minimum Wage for US Workers to $15 Per Hour

Amazon is boosting its minimum wage for all U.S. workers to $15 per hour starting next month. The company said the wage hike will benefit more than 350,000 workers, which includes full-time, part-time, temporary and seasonal positions. Pay for workers at Amazon can vary by location. Its starting pay is $10 an hour at a warehouse in Austin, Texas, and $13.50 an hour in Robbinsville, New Jersey. The median pay for an Amazon employee last year was $28,446, according to government filings, which includes full-time, part-time and temporary workers. Amazon has more than 575,000 employees globally.

Court Orders Hospital to Keep 9-Year-Old Girl on Life Support

Her doctors declared her brain dead. Her parents are holding out hope for a miracle. Now, a legal battle is brewing between Cook Children's Hospital in Fort Worth and a North Texas family as they fight to prevent their daughter from being taken off life support. A Tarrant County judge issued a 14-day temporary restraining order that prevents the hospital from removing Payton Summons ventilator. "It's the best news since everything happened," said Payton's mother, Tiffany Hofstetter. "There was a huge weight taken off my shoulders and I actually felt like I could breathe." The 9-year old was brought to Cook Children's Hospital on Sept. 25 after she suddenly went into cardiac arrest and stopped breathing. Doctors were eventually able to revive her heartbeat. But they said her brain, which went without oxygen for more than an hour, suffered serious damage -- and she was no longer able to breathe on her own. She has been on life support ever since.

Chris Evans, Lana Del Rey Criticize Kanye West's Politics

Captain America's biggest foe isn't a double agent or a purple alien — it's Kanye West. Chris Evans dragged West on Twitter for once again supporting Donald Trump and the president's policies. Hours after his "SNL" performance — and his non-televised rant was met with boos — West tweeted a picture of himself wearing a "Make America Great Again" hat. "This represents good and America becoming whole again. We will no longer outsource to other countries. We build factories here in America and create jobs," West said. "We will provide jobs for all who are free from prisons as we abolish the 13th amendment. Message sent with love." Ratified in 1865 after the Civil War, the 13th Amendment abolished slavery and involuntary servitude, but also "allowed for prisoners to be used as slave labor," writer Yashar Ali said on Twitter. "He doesn't articulate that in his tweet, leaving people confused and others delighted." Evans has been critical of the Trump administration.

Outspoken Jemele Hill Joining The Atlantic

Jemele Hill is joining the staff of The Atlantic weeks after the outspoken personality left ESPN after 12 years as a commentator, anchor, reporter and writer. Hill posted on her Twitter feed a message from the publication's editor-in-chief. Jeffrey Goldberg wrote Hill will be a staff writer "covering the intersection of sports, race, politics, gender and culture." Hill attracted attention last year and was briefly suspended for opinionated messages on social media, including a tweet that referenced President Donald Trump as a "white supremacist who has largely surrounded himself w/ other white supremacists." She also targeted Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones after he stated that players who disrespect the flag would not play for his team. She tweeted that fans who disagree with Jones should not buy the team's merchandise.