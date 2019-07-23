What to Know If you come across this massive piece of construction machinery, you could very well be in the presence of stolen equipment, authorities say

If you come across this massive piece of construction machinery, you could very well be in the presence of stolen equipment, authorities say.

Police in Bridgeport, Connecticut, are asking the public’s help in locating a 2019 Kubota excavator.

According to police, the excavator, which is used to dig, was stolen Monday from Bridgeport Innovation Center located on Connecticut Avenue.

According to its website, the Bridgeport Innovation Center is an industrial and entrepreneurial incubator "designed to meet the unique needs of start-ups and expanding businesses."

The excavator is described by police as being orange and has the company’s name “J.P Philban” on the arm along with shamrock decals on the rear.

The excavator’s model is KX0574R3 and its serial number 29552.

Authorities urge anyone who comes across the excavator -- which is undoubtedly hard to miss -- or has information about the alleged theft to contact Bridgeport Police Robbery/ Burglary Squad at 203-581-5246.