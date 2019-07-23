'Huge' Brazen Theft: CT Cops Need Help Locating Massive Excavator Reported Stolen - NBC New York
STORM TEAM 4: 
Wild Storms Leave Floods, Destruction
logo_nyc_2x

Crime and Courts

Chief Investigative Reporter Jonathan Dienst on crime, corruption and terrorism.

'Huge' Brazen Theft: CT Cops Need Help Locating Massive Excavator Reported Stolen

Published 38 minutes ago | Updated 37 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    'Huge' Brazen Theft: CT Cops Need Help Locating Massive Excavator Reported Stolen
    Bridgeport Police

    What to Know

    • If you come across this massive piece of construction machinery, you could very well be in the presence of stolen equipment, authorities say

    • Police in Bridgeport, Connecticut, are asking the public’s help in locating a 2019 Kubota excavator

    • According to police, the excavator, which is used to dig, was stolen Monday from industrial and entrepreneurial incubator

    Have you seen this excavator? 

    If you come across this massive piece of construction machinery, you could very well be in the presence of stolen equipment, authorities say.

    Police in Bridgeport, Connecticut, are asking the public’s help in locating a 2019 Kubota excavator.

    According to police, the excavator, which is used to dig, was stolen Monday from Bridgeport Innovation Center located on Connecticut Avenue.

    Top News: Boris Johnson Elected U.K.'s Next Prime Minister

    [NATL] Top News Photos: Boris Johnson Elected U.K.'s Next Prime Minister, and More
    Stefan Rousseau - WPA Pool/Getty Images

    According to its website, the Bridgeport Innovation Center is an industrial and entrepreneurial incubator "designed to meet the unique needs of start-ups and expanding businesses." 

    The excavator is described by police as being orange and has the company’s name “J.P Philban” on the arm along with shamrock decals on the rear.

    The excavator’s model is KX0574R3 and its serial number 29552.

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Authorities urge anyone who comes across the excavator -- which is undoubtedly hard to miss -- or has information about the alleged theft to contact Bridgeport Police Robbery/ Burglary Squad at 203-581-5246.

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us