Police say they've arrested the man suspected of attacking his girlfriend woman with a hammer, then setting her on fire in a Manhattan apartment building. Checkey Beckford reports. (Published 38 minutes ago)

Police say they've arrested the man suspected of attacking a 32-year-old woman with a hammer, then setting her on fire in a Manhattan apartment building Tuesday.

Larry McGloster, 26, has been arrested on charges of attempted murder, assault, arson and criminal possession of a weapon.

Attorney information for him wasn't immediately available.

Police sources say he lived in the same building, but not the same apartment, as the victim, at 825 Columbus Ave. Neighbors told News 4 they heard the woman screaming in the hallway, then saw her smoldering.

"I opened the door, and there was a lot of black smoke, and a lady on fire, and I just put her out," said neighbor Bonnie Chapman. "I just grabbed my blanket off the bed and just put her out. I just wrapped it around her and patted her down."

Police say the victim had been doused with a substance, then set on fire. She was taken to Harlem Hospital in critical condition with burns to her body.