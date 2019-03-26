What to Know A pair of 20-something-year-old men robbed a 12-year-old boy last week in the Bronx, police say

The suspects pinned the boy as he was walking into a building in Morris Heights, threatened to shoot him and demanded his iPhone

The boy was not injured, but the pair hasn't been seen since; witnesses are urged to call Crime Stoppers with tips

A pair of suspects told a little boy they would shoot him if he didn’t hand over his iPhone, police in the Bronx say.

The 12-year-old boy was walking into an apartment building in the area of University Avenue and Featherbed Lane in Morris Heights last Tuesday at around 4:30 p.m. when the duo approached him, according to the NYPD.

The pair of men pinned the boy to the wall and demanded he give them his cellphone, police said. They threatened to shoot the boy if he didn’t comply.

The boy handed over his iPhone 6 Plus and the suspects fled on foot, officials said. The boy was not injured.

Authorities urged witnesses to call Crime Stoppers with tips that could help them find the 20-something-year-old attackers.