A two-vehicle crash in a New Jersey highway left a young boy in serious condition after he was ejected from the vehicle he was traveling in, police say.

According to New Jersey State Police, the crash occurred Friday around 2:49 in the afternoon on Route 287 North at the 66.7 mile marker in Mahwah.

The 12 year old boy was airlifted to St. Joseph’s Hospital in Paterson in serious condition, police say.

The accident lead to the closure of all lanes with cars passing through on the right shoulder.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the accident.



