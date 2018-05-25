Boy, 12, Ejected From Vehicle in NJ Crash, Airlifted to Hospital in Serious Condition - NBC New York
AMBER ALERT: 
1-Year-Old Boy Abducted in NY
logo_nyc_2x

Boy, 12, Ejected From Vehicle in NJ Crash, Airlifted to Hospital in Serious Condition

Published 45 minutes ago | Updated 44 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Boy, 12, Ejected From Vehicle in NJ Crash, Airlifted to Hospital in Serious Condition
    NBC 4 New York

    What to Know

    • A two-vehicle crash in a New Jersey highway left a young boy in serious condition after he was ejected from the vehicle he was traveling in

    • According to NJ State Police, the crash occurred Friday around 2:49 in the afternoon on Route 287 North at the 66.7 mile marker in Mahwah

    • The 12 year old boy was airlifted to St. Joseph’s Hospital in Paterson in serious condition

    A two-vehicle crash in a New Jersey highway left a young boy in serious condition after he was ejected from the vehicle he was traveling in, police say.

    According to New Jersey State Police, the crash occurred Friday around 2:49 in the afternoon on Route 287 North at the 66.7 mile marker in Mahwah.

    The 12 year old boy was airlifted to St. Joseph’s Hospital in Paterson in serious condition, police say.

    The accident lead to the closure of all lanes with cars passing through on the right shoulder.

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Top Tri-State News Photos
    Pexels/CC

    Authorities are investigating the cause of the accident.


    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us