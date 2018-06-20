A 12-year-old Canadian boy called 911 not once but twice because a parent made him eat a salad he didn't like, according to police.

Royal Canadian Mounted Police Cpl. Dal Hutchinson said officers first got a call around 10 p.m. Tuesday from the boy. Before they could even get to his home, he called 911 again to ask when police would arrive and once again expressed dislike of the salad.

Cops had a talk with the boy when they got to his home about what qualifies as appropriate for a 911 call -- and they're using the situation as an opportunity to remind all parents to have similar discussions with their kids.

"While many can relate to the dislike of a salad at times, this raises a more important issue that warrants discussion at all ages," Hutchinson said. "The improper use of 911 is an issue with all age groups and it ties up valuable resources, preventing emergency first responders from dealing with real emergencies."

If you were wondering, Hutchinson didn't say what kind of salad the boy was complaining about.