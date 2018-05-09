4 Hurt in Neck-Slashing Long Island Bowling Alley Brawl; Trio of Suspects Arrested - NBC New York
4 Hurt in Neck-Slashing Long Island Bowling Alley Brawl; Trio of Suspects Arrested

    Handout
    Brian Gonzalez Valdez, 20, Christopher Abreu, 21, and Pedro Mendez-Ramos, 24

    Three Long Island man face charges ranging from gang assault to witness tampering in a brutal bowling alley fight that left a 20-year-old man with "deep lacerations" to his neck and three other victims with various injuries, police say. 

    Cops say Brian Gonzalez Valdez, 20, Christopher Abreu, 21, and Pedro Mendez-Ramos, 24, got into a fight with three men and a woman at Baldwin Bowling Center on Grand Avenue early Monday. They allegedly punched and kicked the victims repeatedly, then cops say Mendez-Ramos pulled out a knife. 

    Mendez-Ramos then allegedly slashed a 23-year-old man on the left side of his face and badly lacerated the neck of the 20-year-old. A 22-year-old male victim suffered eye swelling and an abrasion, and an 18-year-old woman reported substantial pain to the right side of her head, according to police. 

    The alleged slasher faces the most serious charges -- assault, gang assault, criminal possession of a weapon and witness tampering. Gonzalez Valdez was charged with assault, gang assault and unauthorized vehicle use. Abreu only faces an assault charge. Attorney information for the men wasn't available. 

