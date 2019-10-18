Murder Victim Found Dumped in Middle of New Jersey Road, Police Say - NBC New York
Murder Victim Found Dumped in Middle of New Jersey Road, Police Say

It's not clear how the man died, but authorities say they believe he was dumped at the site

By Brian Thompson

Published 11 minutes ago | Updated 2 minutes ago

    News 4

    What to Know

    • A man was apparently killed, his body dumped on a road in a heavily wooded area in New Jersey's Monmouth County, authorities say

    • Law enforcement swarmed the scene after the grisly discovery on Hurley Pond Road before 10 a.m.

    A man was apparently killed, his body dumped in the middle of a road in a heavily wooded area in New Jersey's Monmouth County, authorities say. 

    Law enforcement swarmed the scene after a passing driver made the grisly discovery on Hurley Pond Road before 10 a.m.; the entire area was blocked off. 

    Police say the body has significant trauma. It's not clear how the man died, but authorities say they believe he was dumped at the site. 

    The investigation is ongoing. 

