What to Know A man was apparently killed, his body dumped on a road in a heavily wooded area in New Jersey's Monmouth County, authorities say

Law enforcement swarmed the scene after the grisly discovery on Hurley Pond Road before 10 a.m.

It's not clear how the man died, but authorities say they believe he was dumped at the site

A man was apparently killed, his body dumped in the middle of a road in a heavily wooded area in New Jersey's Monmouth County, authorities say.

Law enforcement swarmed the scene after a passing driver made the grisly discovery on Hurley Pond Road before 10 a.m.; the entire area was blocked off.

Police say the body has significant trauma. It's not clear how the man died, but authorities say they believe he was dumped at the site.

The investigation is ongoing.

3 Killed in Vehicle Crash on I-80 in Parsippany, New Jersey