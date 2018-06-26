Body Found in New Jersey Home of Giants Player: Police - NBC New York
Body Found in New Jersey Home of Giants Player: Police

Published 24 minutes ago | Updated 2 minutes ago

    A body has been found at the New Jersey home of Giants cornerback Janoris Jenkins, authorities say. 

    Officials say the body was found inside the Fair Lawn home at Van Saun Place Tuesday afternoon.

    Jenkins lives at the home but was in Florida Tuesday, according to a team spokesman. The Giants organization says it is aware of and monitoring the situation.

    Bergen County prosecutors say its major crimes unit is on the scene, along with Fair Lawn police.

    The identity of the man found dead in the home cannot be released until next of kin is notified. 

    Messages have been left with Jenkins. 

    Bruce Beck contributed to this report.

