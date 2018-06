Jay-Z and Beyonce at the 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z dropped a surprise album on Saturday, sending social media sites into a frenzy.

The new album, “Everything Is Love,” is streaming exclusively on the Tidal streaming service, Beyoncé said in a tweet.





Rumors of a collaboration between the two have swirled for years, but the pair didn’t announce or promote the album before it dropped around 5:30 p.m., the New York Times reported.

One of the album's tracks was accompanied by a new music video.